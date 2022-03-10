ANDERSON — The Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals has approved a petition for the opening of a horse boarding business in Green Township.
The BZA Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the request of Kay DeLulle for a special use for the horse boarding facility and construction of housing for seasonal workers.
DeLulle is planning to purchase 63.5 acres in the 8000 block of west County Road 1000 South, property that was used as a landfill until 1975.
She currently operates Wild Feather Farms in Westfield and is moving the business to southern Madison County.
The board's conditions include compliance with the business plan that was submitted, connection to the sewer system and up to four temporary housing units.
DeLulle said she currently has 40 horses at the Westfield facility and the horses remain outside 24 hours per day.
“It will be used as pasture,” she said at the previous BZA meeting. “In Madison County it’s the size of the acreage and the ability to keep the horses outside.”
DeLulle said she will improve the property, and the temporary housing is to supply a place for people to stay who care for the horses.
She said there will be trails on the property and DeLulle intends to reside on the property to watch the horses.
DeLulle intends to install six emergency stalls, office and feed and tack room.
DeLulle said she is hoping to move the horses from the Westfield location to Madison County by March 31.
“I don’t want to have to move the heard twice,” she said.
