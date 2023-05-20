ANDERSON — With nearly 23 years of service to Madison County, 1,332 admitted to the program and a 57% success rate, the Madison County Problem Solving Court has been making strides to reduce recidivism through rehabilitation.
Participants are required to adhere to strict requirements which include attending classes and therapy sessions and working at least 35 hours per week for two to three years.
Those who meet those requirements get to stand before the community and celebrate their completion of the program. Nearly 11 were celebrated Wednesday evening in the auditorium of the Anderson City Building.
“(The 57% success rate) speaks to not only how difficult this disease (substance abuse disorder) can be to manage but also how very difficult it can be to learn a new life,” said Katie Stapleton, coordinator for Madison County Problem Solving Court.
“We’ve had more than a few tell us, ‘Katie, just send me back to prison, it’s so much easier there,’” she added. “Well, quite frankly, it is.”
Graduates were introduced by those affiliated with the problem solving court team. After being introduced, graduates were given certificates of completion and T-shirts, among other items.
After receiving their items, each graduate delivered a speech.
“It’s just begun,” Danny Aiman said. “This is just the start. This problem solving court helped me get the foundation of my life and now it’s going to be up to me to build on it.”
Aiman entered the program after being sentenced to 18 years in prison. He served six years before entering problem solving court.
Aiman was accompanied by supportive family and friends who cheered him on during his speech.
Aiman said he lost everything, including his family, because of his behavior, but said his relationships have been restored.
“All glory and praise be to God,” he said.
Stapleton named several life improvements the graduates had made, including getting a valid driver’s license and continuing their education.
Stapleton announced that all 11 graduates have valid driver’s licenses.
In terms of education, two received their high school equivalency or GED, two received tech certificates and three are pursuing their associates degree.
Even after graduation, some will serve probation time, while others have had their cases dismissed, Stapleton said.
Stapleton hopes graduates remain in contact with the program and participate in alumni groups. Doing so, she noted, could result in their records being expunged.