ANDERSON — Lined up inside the Madison County Highway Department on Wednesday morning were tandem axle dump trucks with plows in place and loaded with sand and salt.
Scott Harless, superintendent of the county Highway Department, said they have 15 tandem trucks and will have 12 on the road at any one time.
Harless said one truck is assigned to each township, and three are rotated to reduce the wear and tear on the trucks.
On Cross Street, the PayLess store was busy with shoppers stocking up on last-minute supplies.
The Northgate True Value Hardware store was stocked with snow shovels, snow blowers and a steady stream of customers.
Lindsay Barton was at Northgate purchasing two portable electric heaters.
“I hope the electricity doesn’t go out,” she said. “If it’s a bad storm and the furnace goes out, we want some backups for some residents we take care of.”
Barton said they were all set for the storm with big and little snow shovels and snowsuits.
“I don’t like the snow since I’ve had to shovel out the driveways,” she said.
David Hinson, manager at Northgate, said there was a run on shovels and ice melt, and they ran out of kerosene heaters.
“This time of the year, it takes a storm for us to get busy,” he said. “I love snow. It drives business.”
Jim Taylor, who did his shopping Tuesday, was at PayLess on Wednesday to recycle plastic bags.
“We had no problem finding anything,” he said. “The basics were here.
“I have snow shovels and a snow blower, but I don’t have the ambition to run it,” Taylor said. “The snow is fun to look at as long as you don’t have to drive on it.”
Alan Muey lives north of Anderson and was looking for potatoes and water.
“We came (Tuesday) night and got most of what we needed, but they were out of potatoes,” he said. “Came back today.”
Muey said he got his snow blower out of the shed and into the garage and started it up.
“I’m ready,” he said. “I don’t like the snow.”
Debbie Romine was at the Lowe’s store Wednesday morning to purchase salt.
“We’re all set to go,” she said of the impending snowstorm. “My next thing is meat. I went last night they had no meat at Harvest Market. Supposed to be some this morning.”
Romine said she didn’t particularly like the snow and plans to remain at home, where her grandson will shovel the snow.
Jamie Flowers was at Lowe’s to purchase materials for a home remodeling project.
Flowers said he had shovels and was prepared for the storm at his residence.
“I don’t really like the snow, but I deal with it,” he said. “We have an aunt that we assist, and I’ll do some shoveling.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.