ANDERSON — Slushy, wet snow couldn’t keep some folks indoors Wednesday.
That included Dakota Boyle and Montana Collins. The two said they were walking from West Fifth and Jackson streets to Rush Staffing on Broadway, about 1.3 miles.
They were hoping to find jobs.
Heading north on Broadway, Jeff and Jeri Tarvin were shoveling their driveway.
Wednesday was the 45th anniversary of what’s considered a once-in-a-generation storm, the blizzard of 1978.
The couple remembered what it was like. Jeff Tarvin, then a junior in high school, remembered being sent home early from work.
“I lived in Lapel,” he said. “Both myself and my younger brother worked that night at 4 p.m. The owner sent us home early, said, ‘You need to get home early before this hits.’”
Both said they were unable to get outside their front doors due to the heavy snow. Once they were able to leave, he and a friend threw a football around for a few minutes.
Alexandria
Except for city workers and others removing snow, downtown Alexandria was fairly quiet.
Some, including Eddie Bugby, were out and about. At the time of the interview, Bugby ordered food from Horner’s Midtown Market and was on her way to deliver it.
Though she drove this time, Bugby said she walked to Horner’s earlier that day.
“I had to walk with it snowing and blowing in my face,” she said, “and I don’t care for winter, (to) tell you the truth.”