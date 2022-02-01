ANDERSON — As the region prepares for a winter storm that some forecasters say could dump as much as a foot of snow across the area, many residents headed to local grocery and convenience stores to stock up on necessities.
At the Pay Less Super Market at 29th and Meridian streets in Anderson, supplies of bread and soda appeared to be running low, but other staples including milk, eggs and bottled water were still plentiful late Tuesday morning.
“I thought (milk) would be in short supply, but thankfully they had enough,” said Veronica Parshley of Anderson as she loaded her purchases into her vehicle.
The Dollar General store, 1315 W. 38th St., was mostly quiet with only a few customers browsing shelves late Tuesday morning. Supplies of toilet paper appeared to be running low, but other items were apparently well stocked.
Checkout lines at Pay Less were busy but moving quickly as a steady stream of customers waited to pay for their purchases.
Anderson resident Kay Rich made a grocery run ahead of an expected visit from her granddaughter. She said she feels ready for the expected bad weather in the next few days.
“I try to keep up on (supplies) as I go,” she said. “I already have plenty of bread. Sometimes you have to plan ahead with the other things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.