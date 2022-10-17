MIDDLETOWN — Francis Leon "Bud" Hannon, a Middletown native, was killed Dec. 7, 1941, during the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was 20 years old.
Despite that event more than 80 years ago, his remains weren't identified until much later.
From June through November 2015, personnel with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency exhumed for analysis remains of unknown USS Oklahoma sailors from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, according to a news release from Navy Personnel Command.
DNA analysis was used to identify fallen Oklahoma crew who died when the ship was torpedoed and later capsized.
Before the disinterment, 388 sailors were unaccounted for, but since then, 355 have been identified. After identification, families of the deceased were notified and options for disposing of the body discussed, the release said.
In 2017, the Navy notified a Hannon cousin, who took no action.
Another cousin of Hannon's, Vanessa Helming, said after doing research two years ago, she and her daughter found the military had identified his remains.
The Alexandria resident never knew her cousin, as she was born nine years after his death, but said he and her father were quite close, almost like brothers. Growing up, she heard stories that told of Hannon's upstanding character.
She said her father was in California, waiting for Hannon to visit on rest and relaxation time, but Pearl Harbor came. He never saw Hannon again.
It was important to Helming that her cousin receive a proper burial, especially after paying the ultimate sacrifice. Throughout her life, she has known military personnel, from her father to her son-in-law. With that has come a profound respect for veterans.
"If they didn't do what they did, especially the ones that sacrificed their lives, we wouldn't have the freedom today that we have," she said. "We could have been living like some Third World country, and I don't think people understand that. They take that freedom for granted."
When asked how folks can best honor veterans, she listed three things: Don't forget them, vote for the right people and don't let relationships suffer/end because of differences of opinion.
Helming emphasized voting as being super important, saying if citizens don't vote, they could lose that right.
Other relatives can ask to have a veteran identified and then laid to rest. More information is in the accompanying box.
The Navy pays nearly all costs, from funeral to travel expenses for three blood relatives. Families may choose where to bury their family member, including Arlington National Cemetery outside of Washington
Hannon's family decided to bury him in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on Oct. 13, 2022.