ANDERSON — Friday morning, Madison County residents were met with snowy conditions which were part of the biggest snowfall of the season.
At 1 p.m. Friday, Micah Mitchell, a member of the National Weather Service CoCoRaHS, measured snowfall in North Anderson at 1.7”.
CoCoRaHS, which stands for Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network, is a program allowing people to report precipitation and significant weather in their areas. Mitchell is one of three Anderson reporters and also runs the Madison County Weather Updates Facebook page.
Prior to this snowfall, the biggest snow of the year was approximately one inch on Jan. 23.
Mitchell said that Friday’s snowy conditions were partially unexpected, as the area was expected to get only a dusting to a half inch of snow. He explained that moisture from the south was drawn into the cold Midwest air, causing more snow than initially expected.
A special weather statement was issued for Madison County by the National Weather Service and expired at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
“Expect slick spots on roads with the greatest travel impacts on untreated roads,” the statement read.
According to Anderson Police Officer Caleb McKnight, there were a couple of accidents that occurred Friday when the roads were covered with snow.
Going into the weekend, Mitchell said that no snow is expected.
“It’s going to be pretty quiet the next few days after this until we get to the middle of next week,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said there is a storm system that could potentially cause problems.
“Right now, it looks like it’s going to be one of those where it’s going to start as freezing rain, then change to just straight rain. Then on the back side on Thursday, turn into some accumulating snow,” he said.
However, Mitchell noted that he still needs to iron out exactly how the storm system will play out.
For Monday and Tuesday of next week, Mitchell said to expect temperatures to be in the mid-30s to low 40s.
Wednesday, temperatures will start in the mid-30s and start to drop during the day.
After the snow expected Thursday, Mitchell said temperatures are expected to drop.
“Behind that storm system we’re going to get another cold shot,” he said. Lows next week are expected to be in the single digits with highs in the teens.
