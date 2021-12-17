ANDERSON — Nearly all the schools districts in Madison County and surrounding communities are responding this last day before winter break to a threat made on the TikTok social media platform.
Most, including Anderson Community Schools, Frankton-Lapel Community Schools and South Madison Community Schools posted or emailed the same form notice of the threat and informing parents, teachers, and students they have worked with local law enforcement to provide a heightened presence.
They join schools from throughout the state and the nation reacting to the threat.
Some parents also said they planned to keep their children home from school in light of the threat.
