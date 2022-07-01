ANDERSON — It’s no surprise to residents of Madison County that the latest from the U.S. Drought Monitor has the area in a mild drought condition.
Micah Mitchell, owner of Madison County Weather Updates, said this past month was the driest June since 2012.
He said Anderson and Madison County averages 5.24 inches of rain in June and this past month most of the area received less than two inches of rain.
Mitchell said that in every other June from 2013 through 2021, rainfall ranged from 4.4 inches in 2020 to a high of 9.54 inches in 2015.
This is the 18th time since 1895 that Madison County has received less than two inches of rainfall, he said.
Mitchell said for June, the average high temperature was 1.6 degrees warmer than normal.
There were nine days when the thermometer topped 90 degrees, with records set on June 14 at 97 degrees and June 15 at 95 degrees.
Mitchell said 22 of the 30 days in June were at or above average for temperature.
Local farmer Brian Bays said corn and soybean crops are stressed because of the lack of rain.
“A sign of stress for corn is when the leaves curl,” he said. “That’s a way for the plant to protect itself during the heat of the day.”
Despite the lack of rain, Bays said most area farmers remain optimistic because the crop stands have emerged.
“We normally like some dry weather in June because the roots go deeper and it makes for a better harvest,” he said.
“If we stay under this dry spell for another two weeks, it will hinder growth,” Bays said. “It would have a direct effect on the harvest.”
The Indiana Department of Agriculture said “abnormally dry” usually means the grass will turn brown, gardens need to be watered more frequently, and crops are stressed.
It reported once the area hits the “moderate” drought stage, there are more noticeable changes. Crops become more stressed, lawns need to be watered more often, and water levels begin to decrease.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported dry weather is causing corn and soybeans to show signs of stress due to lack of moisture in some areas.
It reported corn and soybean crop conditions both declined from the previous week.