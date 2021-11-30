ANDERSON — A new statewide initiative aiming to make Hoosiers more aware of resources available to improve their health could provide substantive benefits to Madison County residents.
The Indiana Primary Health Care Association (IPHCA) on Monday announced a partnership with the Indiana Department of Health, Purdue University and dozens of other organizations. The program, Indiana Healthy Opportunities for People Everywhere, or I-HOPE, will deploy teams across the state over the next two years to facilitate community-level conversations and help build strategies to address the factors preventing Hoosiers from living fully healthy lifestyles.
Madison County is one of 30 counties selected for community engagement as part of the project. Local health officials see the initiative as an opportunity to address some underlying issues that have contributed to the county’s low health outcomes rankings over the past few years. Since 2018, the county has been ranked at or nearly at the bottom of the state’s 92 counties in the annual County Health Rankings and Roadmaps Survey, administered by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
“Health equity is extremely important, and that is one of the things we should be focusing on,” said Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department. “COVID is still at the forefront of our focus at the health department, but health equity is right there.”
Mellinger said she hopes to be included among the stakeholders in the community who meet with I-HOPE team members to discuss the county’s health issues. But, she added, whoever takes part in the discussions must take the opportunity seriously.
“I’m hopeful that when it’s started in this county, that those who are key stakeholders who are invited will make it a priority and participate.”
Program organizers intend to tackle topics including chronic disease, food insecurity, opioids, obesity, smoking and other health challenges, many of which have been exacerbated by pandemic-related isolation and treatment delays.
“The Indiana Primary Health Care Association is pleased to be part of this important statewide initiative to address the needs of communities across our state who have suffered disproportionately from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ben Harvey, CEO of IPHCA. “As a membership association of Community Health Centers, who provide care to individuals regardless of their ability to pay, IPHCA has been working side by side with health centers to help them meet the needs of their patients.”
Harvey noted that other ancillary factors that hinder improved health outcomes — including affordable housing, reliable transportation, childcare and secure employment — will also be addressed.
The program is being funded by a $34.8 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
