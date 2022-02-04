ELWOOD — Though there’s no way he can navigate the roads on a two-wheeler right now, Brent Hiner’s mind is on riding a moped once the roads are clear.
That’s why the Hamilton Heights High School senior, who lives in Elwood, has braved the ice, snow and cold over the past couple of days to shovel sidewalks and driveways for his neighbors. Charging between $20 and $30 per job so he can raise the $800 he needs to buy his ticket to freedom.
“I don’t have a license, so it will help me get around,” he said.
Hiner, 17, of one of many teens from Frankton to Pendleton, who are taking advantage of the snow days this week to earn a little extra money.
With the snowfall having stopped, the residents of Madison County remained housebound for a second day on Friday due to temperatures that have dipped into the single digits and teens.
Many businesses and organizations, such as 2Guys Boutique for Pets and the public library in Elwood, remained closed on Friday as communities around the county continued the snow cleanup. The Madison County Clerk’s office announced it would extend the deadline for political candidates to file to noon Monday.
But some, such as Elwood’s Lincoln Square restaurant that had closed Thursday, fearing customers would be unable to navigate the roads and visibility during the snowstorm, announced they would open up again on Friday.
In spite of the cold and hazardous travel conditions that caused delivery services, such as Door Dash and Grubhub to shut down, residents expressed hope they could get food delivered and that vape stores might be open.
In spite of — or maybe even because of — the cold that is expected to become even worse on Saturday, The Blue Bridge Project sponsored by Turn Away No Longer, Inc., will move forward with its coat give-away 3 p.m. Saturday on the John F. Kennedy Bridge of Character in Anderson. New and gently used coats will be hung along the bridge for the taking.
Coat, hat and scarf donations are accepted at 3205 W. 25th St., Door B1, Anderson. Please make sure any zippers work correctly.
For more information, call (765) 374-9735.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.