ELWOOD — Though there’s no way he can navigate the roads in on a two-wheeler right now, Brent Hiner’s mind is on riding a moped once the roads are clear.
That’s why the Hamilton Heights High School senior, who lives in Elwood, has braved the ice, snow and cold over the past couple of days to shovel sidewalks and driveways for his neighbors, charging between $20 and $30 per job so he can raise the $800 he needs to buy his ticket to freedom.
“I don’t have a license, so it will help me get around,” he said.
Hiner, 17, is one of many teens from Frankton to Pendleton, who are taking advantage of the snow days this week to earn a little extra money.
With the snowfall having stopped, the residents of Madison County remained housebound for a second day on Friday due to temperatures that have dipped into the single digits and teens.
Forecasters expect temperatures to remain below freezing through the weekend, with wind chill values at or below zero for much of that time.
Many businesses and organizations, such as 2Guys Boutique for Pets and the public library in Elwood, remained closed on Friday as communities around the county continued the snow cleanup. The Madison County Clerk’s office announced it would extend the deadline for political candidates to file to noon Monday.
But some, such as Elwood’s Lincoln Square restaurant that had closed Thursday, fearing customers would be unable to navigate the roads and visibility during the snowstorm, announced they would open up again on Friday.
In spite of the cold and hazardous travel conditions that caused delivery services, such as Door Dash and Grubhub to shut down, residents expressed hope they could get food delivered and that vape stores might be open.
When Door Dash officials decided to shut down service on Thursday because of the snowstorm, John Ashby decided to go it alone and offered his services to those who wanted or needed it on social media.
“I thought since Door Dash won’t help them, I’ll try,” the Anderson resident said.
That day, he ran errands for a couple of ladies who asked him to pick up food for their pets.
But when Door Dash resumed service about 10 a.m. Friday, Ashby was deluged with orders, filling about 30 by the time he decided to call it quits around 4 p.m.
“I was already in the mix of trying to help others do something because, obviously, not everybody could get out,” he said. “It was real busy. Honestly, I am tired from tromping through the deep snow.”
The warming center at Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main Street, Anderson, has extended its hours that were to end Saturday until noon Tuesday.
Associate Pastor Don Billey said he was a little surprised only about a dozen people had taken advantage of the center between Wednesday when it opened and late Friday afternoon but noted there also were other options available. It’s also possible more people will come in from out of the cold as temperatures drop, possibly below zero, over the weekend.
“It’s not a competition,” he said. “We work together.”
The warming center offered not only shelter from the extreme cold but also food and mental health and addiction services.
Skip Ockomon, president of Turning Point of Madison County, said he has gone out into the areas where homeless people stay to let them know about the warming center and encourage them to come inside. In one instance, he said, Indiana State Police brought in a woman who was trying to walk from Muncie to Indianapolis.
“We try to get placement for them if they want help. We’re trying to meet them where they’re at,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.