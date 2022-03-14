ANDERSON — Madison County is planning to receive requests for proposals from architectural firms for the design of a new county jail.
The Madison County Commissioners Tuesday voted to accept the requests for proposals and requests for qualifications for the design of the proposed 450-bed jail on April 19.
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill voted no on the motion which was approved by Commissioners John Richwine and Darlene Likens.
Richwine said since the jail study has been completed and accepted by the commissioners the next step is to hire an architect.
The commissioners also voted to hire Jack Krouse with Construction Control Inc. to help with the hiring of an architect.
Krouse said the hiring could take place in May.
Richwine said the county has narrowed down the search for a location for the new jail to three sites in Anderson.
The new jail is expected to cost an estimated $86 million which will be paid through an increase in property taxes approved last year by the Madison County Council.
RQAW, which conducted the jail study, recommended the county construct a new jail for between 400 and 450 beds with room for expansion in the future.
Eric Weflen with RQAW said the county would need to acquire up to 20 acres of land for the facility.
Weflen recommended a new jail be at least 106,000 square feet with a possible 15,000 square foot expansion, which is twice the size of the current jail.
He said the county could build one unit of 250 beds and one control room and a second with 150 beds with room for a 100-bed expansion.
The design allows for the expansion of the jail to 560 beds which would include space for programming and medical treatment.
In other business, the commissioners voted to send a letter to the Indiana Department of Transportation concerning a proposed change at the intersection of County Road 600 North and Indiana 9.
The state is proposing a RCut intersection which would no longer allow traffic to cross Ind. 9 at 600 North and would require U-turns to cross the intersection.
County engineer Jessica Bastin said the goal is to reduce the number of accidents at the intersection.
Kokomo Grain is located to the west of the intersection and there are a number of trucks cross Ind. 9 at the intersection.
“The trucks will avoid the intersection and will use other county roads not designed for the heavy truck traffic,” Bastin said.
She said the county wants to have discussions with INDOT officials and receive community input on the proposed change.
