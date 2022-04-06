ANDERSON — As teens continue to vape and smoke, a Madison County nonprofit is working to combat those behaviors.
Intersect works in county high schools where students participate in a club called Students Against Destructive Decisions, commonly referred to as SADD.
The organization aims to prevent students from being involved in accidents due to making destructive decisions. At the beginning of each school year, Intersect representatives visit schools’ SADD clubs to help train students.
Azaira Black, a senior at Alexandria-Monroe Jr./Sr. High School, got involved with SADD when she was a freshman.
“I’ve lived in Anderson pretty much my whole life, and so I’ve seen a lot of (ways) drugs and alcohol have affected my family personally (and) friends,” Black said.
She explained that if more teens can see their peers advocating against drugs and alcohol use, they might refrain from using.
During her sophomore year, Intersect asked Black, and numerous other students, to be a part of the VOICE core team. VOICE is a statewide organization that empowers, engages and educates young leaders to live a tobacco-free life.
This gave Black the opportunity to visit the Indiana Statehouse, hear speakers and even talk with a state representative about the petition that VOICE is working on.
According to Kimberly Bell, youth coordinator with Intersect and leader of VOICE, the group is working on a petition to ban flavors in vape, as the fruity flavors are marketed towards teens.
Sydney Clark, junior at Pendleton Heights High School, and Kenzie Green, a senior there, are both in SADD at school. Bell invited both to join VOICE in September 2021.
“We’re in sports, so we obviously can’t be into that stuff (drugs), and just spreading awareness to everyone about how bad it is and what it does to your body,” Green said, noting that doing drugs is seen as trendy with teens now.
VOICE has students from various county schools. They participate in service projects, peer education, advocacy and obtain leadership experience to help them fight deceptive tobacco marketing techniques geared toward youth.
“I’ve been trying to talk to one of our counselors (at Alexandria-Monroe) about having more seminars and … talking to the middle school and the elementary school about more stuff,” Black said, noting that right now her school only offers one presentation on drugs or alcohol use a year.
In between her junior and senior years, Black also participated in Intersect’s Be the Majority campaign. For this campaign, select students had their photos taken to be featured in antidrug posters to be hung up at local schools.
These graphics were also featured on billboards throughout the county.
Black explained that coming out of the pandemic, she is looking forward to doing more in the community and in her school.
“With COVID, it was so difficult because we couldn’t really do much of anything so everything was on social media, and we couldn’t really get together in person at all,” she said.
Bell, who has only been with Intersect since August 2021, expounded on Black’s thoughts and is excited to see how VOICE, and other student prevention programs, will grow.
Students interested in being part of VOICE may email Bell at kbell@intersect.org.in or call the office at 765-683-0452.