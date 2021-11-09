ANDERSON — Madison County will soon be the home of one of 10 high-tech crime units in Indiana.
This year the Indiana General Assembly passed legislation to create 10 such crime units around the state to assist local prosecuting attorneys in investigating, collecting evidence and prosecuting high-tech crimes.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said his office will receive $300,000 annually to create the high-tech crime unit, which will serve a five-county area.
The local program will start in January.
The Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council reviewed applications for funding and selected the programs to be funded.
The unit will provide services for Madison, Hamilton, Hancock, Johnson and Shelby counties, with a total population of 764,000, Cummings said. It will serve the second-highest number of people of the 10 areas.
Cummings said the unit will be housed at Anderson University and that his office is collaborating with the university, which will administer the program.
He said the $300,000 will be used to hire a full-time program coordinator and to buy equipment.
AU students in the cyber security degree program will work as interns with the high-tech crime unit. “The students will get hands-on experience,” Cummings said.
He said the unit will help track information from cellphones and computers.
“It will help place suspects at a crime scene,” he said. “Currently the information is sent to the Indiana State Police Lab; with the local unit the information will become available in a couple of days.
“The unit will look at whatever crimes need to be investigated from the police agencies in the five counties,” Cummings said. “It will be an incredible tool to solve a crime.
“This is great for our community."
Cummings said the Madison County high-tech crime unit is modeled after programs in Lafayette and South Bend.
“This is cutting-edge technology,” he said. “This is the future of criminal investigations.”
