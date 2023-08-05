A line of severe storms moving across parts of Indiana has triggered a tornado watch for Madison and 14 other counties in Central Indiana this evening.
The watch will remain in effect until 1 a.m.
According to The Herald Bulletin’s news gathering partner, WTHR, strong to severe thunderstorms are likely across a wide swath of Central Indiana, including Madison, Hancock and Tipton counties. Some of those storms, meteorologists said, could have rotation to them, which is necessary for a tornado to form.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.