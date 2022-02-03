ALEXANDRIA — No sooner had Alexandria resident Jarrod Lamb posted his willingness to run errands and make deliveries Thursday morning, he had two takers: his mother in Moonsville, who needed milk, and an aunt who suspected COVID and needed tests.
Lamb, who works at The Curve, said whenever there is a major snowstorm, he takes a break from his day job as a tree-splitter so he can put his four-wheel drive vehicle to use and assist the people in his community.
“I’m doing it because I want to do it, and I like the snow. It’s a treat for me, and I don’t mind helping others,” he said.
Lamb and other residents of Madison County and nearby communities woke up to a winter wonderland Thursday as several inches of snow anticipated overnight blanketed the landscape.
As a result, the Madison County Highway Department reported nine personal injury and three property damage incidents that occurred overnight and are directly related to the snowstorm.
About 4,300 Anderson residents also awoke to the unpleasant surprise that they were without power, according to the Anderson Power & Light outage map. However, some power, including downtown, was restored shortly after 10 a.m.
Todd Harmeson, spokesman for the Chesterfield Fire Department and East Madison Fire Department, said three inches had accumulated and more was coming down but no weather-related accidents had been reported by Thursday morning.
Rain Wednesday turned to snow by late afternoon, leaving behind 3.2 inches by 8 a.m., the most significant accumulation so far this winter. The National Weather Service at Indianapolis predicted total accumulation at up to 6 inches across the county.
In anticipation of the storm, municipalities, including Anderson, Alexandria and Elwood, sent out the salt trucks Wednesday. Most school districts moved to eLearning on Wednesday, and some businesses, such as the Lincoln Square and Sally Diner restaurants and the YMCA in Elwood let customers know they would be closed on Thursday.
CEO David Dodd said he alerted customers Wednesday that the Madison County Federal Credit Union would not open until 11 a.m. but thought better of that decision once the snow had fallen.
“We knew what was coming, and this morning we made the decision to close altogether. We’ve got branches all over the county, and we’re seeing various degrees of severity with the weather.”
By Thursday morning, municipalities turned from salting the roads to plowing
After being out and about as the snow continued to fall throughout the morning, Lamb suggested people stay at home if they can.
“It’s all ice on the bottom. Out in the country it’s all snow. It’s drifting,” he reported.
He also warned people to be wary of areas where water tends to accumulate in the road because much of it still had not frozen, and in many places, it was deceptive because it was covered over with snow.
“Don’t go through it,” he advised.
