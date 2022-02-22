ANDERSON — The Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals has continued a petition for the opening of a horse boarding business in Green Township.
The board Tuesday continued until March 8 the request of Kay DeLulle for a special use for the horse boarding facility and construction of housing for seasonal workers.
The board continued the request so that conditions on the granting of the special use can be determined.
DeLulle is planning to purchase 63.5 acres in the 8000 block of West County Road 1000 South, property that was used as a landfill until 1975.
She currently operates White Feather Farms in Westfield and is moving the business to southern Madison County.
DeLulle said she has 40 horses at the Westfield facility and the horses remain outside 24 hours per day.
“It will be used as pasture,” she said. “In Madison County it’s the size of the acreage and the ability to keep the horses outside.”
DeLulle said she will improve the property, and the temporary housing is to supply a place for people to stay who care for the horses.
She said there will be trails on the property and DeLulle intends to reside there.
Local resident Doug Layman said he supports the opening of the business.
Green Township trustee Greg Valentine asked about the use of an existing building, which DeLulle intends to convert into six emergency stalls, office and feed and tack room.
DeLulle said she is working with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to approve the use of the property and the temporary housing will be connected to the Fall Creek Regional Waste District.
“This sounds like a good project,” Valentine said.
DeLulle said she is hoping to move the horses from the Westfield location to Madison County by March 31.
“I don’t want to have to move the heard twice,” she said. “I do have a back-up plan.”
DeLulle said she needs the special use requests to move forward so she can purchase the property and relocate the horses.
BZA attorney Jeff Graham said he didn’t think approval could be granted until the special use conditions are finalized.
“This is a significant change to the land use,” Graham said. “My concern is the next owner.”
Curt Stephenson, BZA vice chairman, said he favored continuing the request.
“I have no problem with the project,” he said. “It will be a benefit to southern Madison County.”
