ANDERSON — The Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals has denied a request for a special use for the operation of a salvage yard.
The county Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) listed to three hours of testimony Tuesday for and against the request of Drews Parts for the special use for 49 acres located in the 700 block of School Street in Anderson.
The BZA voted unanimously to deny the request with member Lindsay Brown stating as reasons potential contamination of Anderson water; that Drews has not met expectations on bringing the property into compliance with zoning regulations; the impact on local property values; and request didn’t comply with the county’s comprehensive plan.
State Rep. Kyle Pierce, R-36th District, submitted a letter in opposition to the request noting the EPA and Indiana Department of Environmental Management have identified as many as 113 locations could be contaminating the city of Anderson’s water supply.
Pierce said the locations will be investigated this fall to remediate the contamination in a superfund site designated in 2018.
He noted that the city of Anderson’s water supply is in compliance with state and national water quality standards after treatment.
Neal McKee, director of the Anderson Water Department, said the Drews Parts location is within 1,500 feet of the city’s largest producing well.
He said the city’s Wellhead Protection Plan, required by EPA, tracks the travel of groundwater for 5 and 10 years.
“If we pump more water, it changes the travel time,” McKee said.
He said the area is on the national EPA list and the source of the contamination could go back up to 40 years.
“They have identified 113 entities that could have released contamination,” McKee said.
Although it’s not known if the Drews Parts site is a source of the contamination, McKee said, an option is to deny the special use.
EPA will be conducting soil borings in the area starting in September to try and track down the source, McKee said.
“The groundwater has been contaminated.”
Attorney Ralph Sipes, representing Drews Parts, said there was nothing more needed to be done in terms of protecting the city’s wells.
“Drews is trying to operate a business,” he said. “He’s trying to comply with the requirements.”
The Madison County Commissioners last month approved a rezoning request with specific conditions for Drews Parts.
“A special use to operate a junk yard is required under the new zoning approved by the commissioners,” Sipes said. “Depending on who you talk to, Kelly Drews has tried to comply with the requirements.”
Kelly Drews said there was no water flowing from the property to a nearby residential area, but admitted a retention pond is not currently holding water.
“Let IDEM come in,” he said. “If there is a problem, I’ll fix it.”
Following the vote, Sipes said it was too early to determine the next step taken by Drews Parts to remain in operation in the future.