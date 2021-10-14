ANDERSON — The 2022 budget for operations of Madison County has been approved by the Madison County Council.
The council voted Tuesday to approve the $39.3 million budget that includes a 3% pay increase for most county employees.
Employees who received a pay adjustment in 2021 would not be eligible for the pay increase. All full-time elected county officials would be eligible for the 2022 increase. The pay increase doesn’t include the five county judges, prosecutor and chief deputy in the prosecutor’s office, all of whom are paid by the state.
“This is a balanced budget,” county auditor Rick Gardner previously said. “We have worked to come up with the best possible numbers.”
Gardner said any shortfall in the budget could be covered by American Rescue Plan federal dollars if included in the ordinance to guide the county’s spending of the $23 million over the next two years.
The council also approved appropriations of $425,005 to pay off the remaining balance on the loan procured in 2016 to purchase the Star Bank building at the corner of Eighth and Main streets.
The council approved an appropriation of $134,505 from the CARES Grant and $290,599 from the general fund.
Gardner said the $290,500 is revenue generated through a 2018 tax sale.
The council included in the budget to pay off the loan in January 2022, he said. The county purchased the Star Bank building for $675,000 in 2016.
At the time, Star Bank signed a five-year lease at $55,000 per year with a 20-year option for space in the building.
The offices for the Madison County Council of Governments were moved from the Madison County Government Center to the bank building.
The Council of Governments pays $20,000 a year.
Gardner said the intent is for the lease payments to be used for maintenance and utility costs of the building.
