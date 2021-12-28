ANDERSON — Longtime Madison County resident Don Volk was recently inducted into the LaSalle-Peru High School Hall of Honor in LaSalle, Illinois.
As a 1956 graduate of LPHS, Volk earned letters in football, track and field and band. He set a school record for most consecutive completions in passing.
He is an industrial engineering graduate of the University of Illinois and earned a master’s degree in business from Ball State University.
Since moving to Anderson in 1961, Volk and his wife, Sandy, became well-known community volunteers in Anderson and the Madison County area. Among Volk’s local awards were the Exchange Club Golden Deeds award and the Indiana Governor’s Distinguished Hoosier Award, which was presented by then-Gov. Mitch Daniels.
Volk was president of Anderson Community Concerts for 18 years, executive director of The Paramount Theatre for 16 years and is president of the Maplewood Cemetery board.
He had a 32-year career with Guide Corp. and Delco Remy and was actively involved with United Way, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. city celebrations and Women’s Alternatives Inc.
Volk was local Rotary club president and has received the Rotary Community Image Award.
