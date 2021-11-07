ANDERSON — Earlier this year, the Madison County Health Department got its mobile health unit up and running.
Since its launch, the mobile unit has been used to administer COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the area.
“We go to Elwood once a week in the mobile unit because they’re a smaller town ...,” said Tiffany Denton, a public health nurse and outreach coordinator with the department. “Just since we’ve been going there once a week for the last several months, we probably gave 80 to 100 just at that location.”
The mobile unit constantly takes feedback about how and what to improve and implements it right away.
“Every time we put an idea out, they just take it and run with it. They welcome change,” said Susie Ditsworth, a registered nurse and doctor of nursing practice student at Indiana University.
Since it started, the mobile unit has added diabetes and cholesterol screening, as well as blood pressure checks, based on feedback from the community. The mobile unit also offers screenings for sexually transmitted diseases, HIV and Hepatitis C, plus wound care.
Starting next fall, Denton said they hope they’ll be able to offer children’s physicals and childhood immunizations.
According to County Health Rankings, Madison County is one of the least healthy counties in Indiana.
The mobile unit lets those who normally could not be seen in a doctor’s office get the care they need.
“We’re not requiring as much as a traditional clinic would,” Ditsworth said. “Maybe they don’t have a phone to call to set up an appointment. Maybe they don’t have ID.”
To be seen at the mobile unit, people don’t need an appointment or any identification, which has helped the homeless and immigrant community significantly.
“Certain studies have said that homeless populations, the LGBTQ population, those with substance abuse, they filter through the health system already and they’ve (been) met with a lot of distrust in health professions,” Ditsworth said. “The mobile unit, they’re taking to that a lot better.”
By eliminating that barrier, the mobile unit has been able to get people within the homeless community vaccinated and provide them basic health needs, as they have a program to help refer these people to health care providers.
“We won’t be slowing down in the winter,” Denton said. “We’re not even close to slowing down, I’m adding more things all the time. We can bring public health to you. Just let me know where I need to go.”
To request the mobile unit in your community, call the department at 765-641-9523 and speak to Denton or email the department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.