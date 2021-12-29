ANDERSON — The Madison County Plan Commission will be providing local residents several opportunities to comment on the draft of the new solar ordinance.
Planning director Brad Newman said there will be three public informational sessions.
A session is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 11 in the council chambers of the Madison County Government Center and on the same day from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Madison County 4-H grounds in Alexandria.
Newman said the plan is to conduct a third informational meeting in Pendleton which has not been scheduled as of Tuesday.
The Plan Commission is also required to conduct a public hearing before voting on the ordinance.
The Madison County Commissioners have to approve any proposed ordinance and can require the Plan Commission to adopt changes.
A moratorium on the development of any large scale solar energy project is set to expire on March 21.
Newman has been working on the new solar ordinance for close to 18 months.
The draft ordinance contains a property value guarantee, limits commercial solar farms to 20% of the prime agricultural land in the county and limits what zone classification a project would be permitted.
Large scale solar energy projects will be permitted in area zoned for industrial use.
Newman said a special use will not be required, but any development has to comply with all the regulations.
Solar energy projects are prohibited in any area of the county zoned for residential use and permitted with a special use in areas zoned for agriculture, conservation residential, parks, local commercial, general and highway commercial.
The ordinance requires a 200-foot setback from adjacent property lines and requires any developer to conduct at least one community informational meeting.
Included is a property value guarantee for a residential property adjacent to a fenced boundary with the development; is a non-participating property owner and the owner wishes to participate in an agreement; and have more than one side of the property adjacent to the development.
The agreement is required to be finalized 180 days from the Planning Department issuing a construction permit and submitted to the county agency.
There is a provision that a developer has to provide a performance guarantee in the form of a bond or letter of credit as financial security in the amount of 125% of the decommissioning of a solar energy project.
It also requires an economic development agreement between the developer and the county for the potential loss or shift in property taxes.
Currently, only the $110 million, 120-megawatt proposed Lone Oak Solar Farm by Invenergy remains eligible for construction in the county.
That project will not be impacted by the new solar ordinance and the project has been granted a special use for construction in northern Madison County by the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals.
Newman said the proposal includes some of the requirements the Board of Zoning Appeals included in the special use for the Lone Oak project.
Last year, legislation was introduced in the Indiana General Assembly to set state standards for alternative energy projects including wind and solar power. The legislation was never voted on during the 2021 legislative session.
