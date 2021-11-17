ANDERSON — The lawsuit over the 2019 redistricting for the Madison County Commissioners has been dismissed.
The lawsuit was dismissed on Nov. 8 by an agreement reached between the attorneys representing Madison County and defendants Kevin Sipe and Wes Likens.
Earlier this month the county commissioners approved a settlement agreement in which Sipe and Likens would pay the county $5,000 for legal costs.
Madison County Auditor Rick Gardner said the $5,000 has been paid to the county by Sipe and Likens and the funds have been returned to the county’s general fund.
The case was being heard by Special Judge Mike Casati who ruled Sipe and Likens owing the county an estimated $156,759 for legal costs incurred during the court process that took place starting in January 2020.
The Madison County Council voted to support the county’s attempting to reach a settlement in the case.
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill voted against the settlement agreement with commissioners John Richwine and Darlene Likens (mother of Wes Likens) voting to accept the agreement.
Gaskill said the county has spent close to $200,000 in the lawsuit and the settlement is for reimbursement to the county of 2.5%.
Gaskill said Judge Casati ruled that Sipe and Likens are responsible for paying the county for the legal expenses.
“The taxpayers had to defend the lawsuit,” she said. “We’re talking about $5,000 when the amount paid by taxpayers is $200,000.”
Richwine said he never supported the action of the Board of County Commissioners to appeal the lawsuit to the Indiana Court of Appeals.
Although County Attorney Jeff Graham recommended Darlene Likens not vote on the settlement, Likens said she consulted an attorney and that she could vote because Wes Likens did not live with her.
The commissioners voted in 2019 to change the district lines based on population.
At the time, Sipe and Likens filed a lawsuit challenging the new district lines prior to the 2020 election for the North and Middle District seats on the Board of County Commissioners.
The Indiana Court of Appeals last year stayed the permanent injunction granted by former Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Thomas Clem and ruled the new district lines would be used for the 2020 election.
“Where a temporary injunction is dissolved and not replaced by a permanent injunction, the enjoined party is generally entitled to compensation for the damages it incurred,” Judge Casati wrote in an earlier court ruling.
The ruling further states a defendant (Madison County) is entitled to fees and costs when it was determined that injunctive relief was not warranted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.