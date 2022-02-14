FAIRMOUNT — The Madison-Grant United School Corp. is joining a nationwide lawsuit against the San Francisco-based e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs for alleged marketing of its product to minors.
Madison-Grant Superintendent Scott Deetz said the district was approached about supporting the federal lawsuit, which is expected to include hundreds of schools in multiple states. The primary plaintiffs will be four other schools districts, including those in San Diego and West Palm Beach, Florida.
The district's board voted unanimously Monday to join the legal action.
“By us joining in, we are able to stand with our colleagues and say, ‘This has to stop,’” he told the board. “This is a terrible, terrible assault on our children.”
Madison-Grant joins more than a dozen Indiana districts — including Indianapolis Public Schools, Fort Wayne Community Schools and South Bend Community School Corp. — that have signed on to the lawsuit.
Juul, which has dominated the e-cigarette industry, intentionally created fruit, mint and dessert-flavored refillable vaping cartridges to entice young people to buy their products, Deetz said. Juul voluntarily discontinued most of those flavors in 2019, and in early 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned the sale of most fruit-flavored and mint-flavored e-cigarettes.
The 2018 Indiana Youth Tobacco Survey revealed more than one-third of Hoosier high school students had used a Juul product.
However, the company over the years has defended its business model, claiming to provide a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes and that it supports preventing the product from getting into the hands of minors.
According to the lawsuit, Juul followed the example set by tobacco companies, targeting youth with sophisticated marketing tactics to maximize the likelihood of addiction.
Deetz said the e-cigarettes have been problematic for Madison-Grant schools since 2013 as students used and shared them.
“These incidents have resulted in a lot of out-of-school suspensions for students as young as the sixth grade.”
Joining the lawsuit won’t cost Madison-Grant any money upfront and actually may result in some compensation, Deetz said. But either way, joining the lawsuit isn’t for monetary gain but because it’s the right thing to do for students, he added.
