FAIRMOUNT – Madison-Grant United School Corp. will join with Aspire Indiana Health to offer easily accessible and affordable services to students through a clinic located in the former administration building next to the junior-senior high school campus.
Though no date has been set for the opening of the Madison-Grant Primary Care Clinic, district officials hope to have the clinic operational sometime during the 2021-22 school year.
“Aspire’s Madison-Grant Primary Care Clinic provides a resource to many of our hardworking families,” said Madison-Grant Superintendent Scott Deetz. “It is true sign our school and community are working together for the benefit and support of our students. We want our families to have access and this combined focus really promotes a healthier community. When our students and families have access to healthcare it creates an even better place to live and learn.”
Madison-Grant is one of several local school districts that have entered into agreements to provide health services to students on their campuses.
The partnership is believed to be the first for Aspire with a rural school district.
The clinic initial will be accessible through appointment only but is expected to expand to walk-in availability.
Jerry Landers, vice president of Strategy and Business Development for Aspire, said the facility will operate much like any other doctor’s office and expand services as community needs are identified. Care will be available for both prevention and illness.
“At Aspire Indiana Health, we like to be proactive about health,” he said. “It is so important for people to see doctors on a regular basis to catch any issue before it becomes a real problem. Our aim is to find out what your health goals are and help you achieve them. Our clinic is like any family practice, you can come for cough and colds, and we also provide referrals to specialists and non-medical resources.”
The clinic will accept Medicaid and Medicare.
“Aspire Indiana Health will also help connect those without healthcare to resources, as well as provide a sliding scale for payment of services for those who lack insurance,” Landers said. “Payment, or the ability to pay for services, is not a criteria to be seen for treatment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.