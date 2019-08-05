Magistrate grants 72-hour continuance for formal charges in Friday shooting

ANDERSON — A pregnant woman remains on life support after her boyfriend allegedly shot her in the back of the head and police said the investigation has now become a homicide regardless of the victim's status on life support.
Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters said doctors found no brain activity after Alexis M. Wasson was admitted to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. Wasson, 29, is pregnant with twins and remained on life support Monday afternoon.
Skye'lar De'Andre White, 29, was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder and Level 5 felony criminal recklessness.
On Monday, Magistrate Judge Jason Childers granted a 72-hour continuance on the filing of formal charges against White at the request of the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office.
White told Childers he was hiring a private attorney to represent him.
Police were called to St. Vincent Anderson hospital on Friday to investigate a shooting; when they arrived they were told Wasson was shot in the back of her head, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Anderson Police Detective Christopher Frazier.
Two witnesses were identified as being at the hospital and were interviewed by officers. One of the witnesses was White's mother, but neither of the witnesses were named in the affidavit.
White's mother told police she was awakened by her son banging on her front door around 3 a.m. She said her son was in a frantic state saying "it was an accident," and his girlfriend was shot in her home, the affidavit states.
When asked where Wasson was, White allegedly said she was in his car.
"The witness got dressed and immediately ran to the car and found the victim in the front passenger's seat, of the victim's vehicle," according to the affidavit.
The other witness said White told them he needed his mom to drive Wasson to the hospital and that "the gun went off and grazed her head," the affidavit states. When the unnamed witness asked if Wasson was hurt, White allegedly said no, she was just grazed and the gun was in the bed."
White allegedly ran from the residence on foot once his mother left to take Wasson to the hospital.
"Investigators determined Skye'lar White made no attempt to get the victim medical treatment and did not contact 911 for help," Frazier stated in the affidavit.
During the execution of a search warrant, a 9 mm shell casing was located behind the headboard of the victim's bed behind the mattress, but a 9 mm pistol was not located in the home, or in the home where White's mother lives.
White was later located by detectives in the 2000 block of West 16th Street and taken to the Madison County Jail.
In addition to the twins she was carrying when she was shot, Wasson is the mother of a 5-year-old girl. Police said White is not the biological daughter of the child and it has not been medically confirmed if he is the father of the twins Wasson is carrying.
Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.
