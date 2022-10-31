ANDERSON — A mix-up, mayhem, and a gay wedding, though not the kind you might be thinking of, is the tagline for Mainstage Theatre's theatrical tour of yesteryear, The Drowsy Chaperone.
The musical comedy begins with a lonely man, fittingly called Man in Chair, who decided to play a record from a musical called "the Drowsy Chaperone" when suddenly the album comes to life in his apartment.
"He's narrating throughout, kind of stopping the record and their freezing and he'll explain something and then he plays and then he'll stop it and they freeze," co-director Kathleen Wile said.
Annie Clark, who plays Janet Van de Graaff, said her character is ready to give up an illustrious acting career for love and marriage. During the prohibition era in which the play is set, she is accompanied by a woman referred to as The Drowsy Chaperone.
When asked why she's called that, Wile said while watching over Janet, she is sometimes side tracked by champagne, which makes her drowsy, hence, the name.
Being a musical, several scenes contain musical numbers, such as The Bride's Lament and Toledo Surprise, which she said is her favorite as it involves the whole cast coming together to sing and dance.
"It's so high energy and so fun, the epitome of what musical theater is. The entire cast comes together, no matter what the circumstances are on stage and they sing and dance and do a big finale with the picturesque pose and everything," she said.
Clark said Van de Graaff is someone who's internal contradictions make her funny. While singing the song Show Off, she talks about how she doesn't want to show off anymore, as she's showing off with all sorts of tricks.
When asked why folks should see this play, Wile said the last few years have left many needing to laugh, saying this play is a way to do just that.
According to her, this and the rest of the 2022 season had been set for 2020, that was, until the pandemic forced them to postpone it twice. With some still uncomfortable with public gatherings, it's been hard to find volunteers and actors.
"All of theaters in the area are opening up and doing shows. If there are people who are not choosing to do group things yet. ... The pool of actors as well as volunteers is smaller than it was before COVID," she said.
The 2023 season was announced Oct. 10 and will include Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella and Sister Act, among other performances. Those wanting to audition, should consult the audition section of the Mainstage Theater website. According to its Facebook page, this is the 63rd season.