ANDERSON — Encouraging teenage girls to realize that they can accomplish what they want in the future is the basis of a program in its fourth year in Anderson.
The “Dream It, Be It” program is sponsored by Soroptimist International of Anderson. It hosted 14 girls from Anderson area schools at Purdue Polytechnic Institute on Saturday.
“This is the fourth year we’ve done it,” said Julie Morse, president of Soroptimist International of Anderson. “Basically, it is part of the program that wants to empower women through education. The curriculum was designed to start the process to empower girls to start thinking about their future.”
Morse said the program aims to get young girls to think about their goals and how to overcome stress as well as dealing with obstacles and things that can impede them from looking to the future.
“Thinking about a career is good, but hearing more about (how) you can do it and you can anything is important,” Morse said. “There are all of these opportunities.”
The girls heard from the first female Anderson firefighter to retire from the department and a female engineer working in a foundry.
“No matter what you choose to do, these are things you are going to face,” Morse said. “We want them empowered to feel that they can do it.”
She said the girls hear from women in the workforce and hear about their day-to-day experiences.
Lauren McCowan, a 7th-grade student at the Compass school, said her goal is to be a nurse.
“We learned how they made robotics stuff,” she said.
Melissa Garcia, a freshman at the Compass school, said the best part of the day was the “green screen.” She would like to be a cosmetologist.
“It made me think about getting involved in science,” Garcia said.
The event included many STEM-focused activities to help the middle school girls learn problem solving and practical skills.
Soroptimist International launched the “Dream It, Be It” curriculum in 2015. Since then, more than 20,000 girls around the world have participated, according to the organization’s website. After the program, 89 percent of girls said they feel more confident about their future success and 87 percent said they feel more prepared to pursue their career goals.
