ANDERSON — A month after a man allegedly escaped from home detention in Delaware County, he is accused of fleeing from Anderson officers during a traffic stop for not wearing a seat belt.
Jacob L. McIntyre, 24, homeless, is charged with Level 4 unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felony, Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, Class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, Class A misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
McIntyre was stopped in Anderson for not wearing a seat belt July 7, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Brandon Taylor with the Anderson Police Department.
Taylor pulled McIntyre over near the intersection of 21st and Sheridan streets, according to the affidavit. He said McIntyre said, "Oh yeah, my bad," when Taylor told him he was being stopped for not wearing a seat belt.
McIntyre and his passenger, Madisyn Parkhurst, said they did not have identification and McIntyre identified himself as Chase McIntyre, according to the affidavit.
Taylor said he was familiar with McIntyre and knew the information provided was false, according to the affidavit. Taylor confirmed through dispatch that there was a warrant for McIntyre in both Madison and Delaware counties.
A Level 6 felony for escape where defendant knowingly or intentionally violates a home detention order was filed in Delaware Circuit Court 3 on McIntyre on June 7.
When confronted, McIntyre allegedly refused to step out of his vehicle and when Taylor said he grabbed his arm, he put the vehicle in gear and and pulled away, according to the affidavit.
Taylor said McIntyre led officers on a 20-mph police chase for about a block, according to the affidavit.
"After a block, it appeared that the vehicle was having mechanical issues and came to a stop at 21st (and) Fairview," according to Taylor's affidavit.
McIntyre allegedly exited his vehicle and ran from officers, according to the affidavit.
"After a brief chase, Jacob tripped and fell to the ground where officers were able to place him in handcuffs and search incident to arrest," according to Taylor's affidavit.
Taylor said he removed a green plant material that later field tested positive for marijuana, eight oval pills that were identified as acetaminophen and hydrocodone, a single dollar bill and $1.05 in change, according to the affidavit.
Inside the vehicle, officers found two handguns underneath the driver's seat, according to the affidavit. One handgun was loaded and the other was not.
Before he was transported to the Madison County Jail, McIntyre was taken to St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital after complaining of pain and seizures, according to the affidavit.
