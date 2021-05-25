ANDERSON — A dispute over gunfire resulted in a man’s arrest after he woke a family in the early morning and threatened them with a knife.
Jeffrey David Ryall, 39, is charged with Level 5 felony intimidation with a deadly weapon.
Laura Fetty told police she was asleep in the family’s camper about 3 a.m. Saturday when someone began “beating” on the camper door, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Lemon.
Fetty woke her husband and son to see what was going on and found Ryall standing on a porch deck and accusing the family of shooting a gun at him while he sat at a campfire outside of his home.
“Mrs. Fetty said the family tried to explain to the man that they do not own a gun,” Lemon wrote in his affidavit.
Dan Fetty said Ryall became angry with the family, “lunged across” a gate toward him and slashed at plastic wrapping around the porch deck with a knife.
“Mr. Fetty said he was within feet of the man when he brandished the knife,” Lemon wrote.
Ryall told Lemon he went to the home to figure out “what’s going on with all the pop shots.” Ryall said his wife and children had left the premises because someone was shooting toward his home.
A no-contact order was issued, and Ryall was released without bond while he awaits pretrial.
