ANDERSON — After being alerted by multiple calls of a couple arguing in an apartment, Anderson police officers arrested a man they accuse of putting two children in danger when it was learned there was a fire in the couple’s home.
Leonard D-Kell Stone-Boyd, 24, is charged with Level 6 felony domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old; two counts of Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent, defendant places dependent in situation that endangers the dependent; and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Anderson police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Oaklawn Drive at 11 a.m. on Wednesday after maintenance workers forced their way into the apartment for a fire, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Chris Abshire with the Anderson Police Department.
Upon arriving, officers discovered Stone-Boyd endangered his children by leaving them unattended while a woman in the home was sleeping, the affidavit states.
Officers found a stove in the apartment on with a skillet on top of it which had caused the entire apartment to fill with smoke and a fire was started, according to the affidavit. Police said broken glass was on the floor, the entire apartment was in disarray and two children were in soiled diapers.
Stone-Boyd is also accused of battering the woman, pushing her out of the apartment and punching her in the left wrist.
Abshire said Stone-Boyd was also in possession of a green plant-like material which smelled like marijuana and field tested positive for the drug.
