ANDERSON — A police officer dispatched to an argument between two people was confronted by a third person who is accused of pulling a handgun on the officer.
Jacob Austin Gates, 21, of Alexandria, is charged with Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement but the defendant draws or uses a deadly weapon; Class A misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license; and Class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
In an affidavit of probable cause, Anderson Police Officer Chad Purciful said Gates approached him while he was responding to a call in the 3500 block of Oaklawn Drive.
He said there was a report of a gun being fired by someone matching Gates’ description and when Gates “stumbled” towards him, Purciful “challenged the subject at gunpoint and told him to stop and keep his hands visible.”
Purciful said Gates told him he did not have a gun and continued to walk toward him, according to the affidavit. Purciful told Gates to sit down on a sidewalk and Gates lifted the front of his shirt and “revealed a large revolver,” according to the affidavit.
“I ordered the suspect to stop, however, he grabbed the gun with his right hand and attempted to draw it from the front of his pants,” the affidavit states.
Purciful grabbed the gun as Gates removed it from his waistband and held it to the right side of Gates’ body and told him to let go of the gun, according to the affidavit.
Gates reportedly held the gun tightly and told Purciful to let him go. Purciful was eventually able to remove the gun and throw it aside. He said he forced Gates to the ground where he was then handcuffed and searched.
During the search officers located a plastic bag with a controlled substance in Gates’ pockets and that the Smith & Wesson .38 was loaded with five bullets and a shell case with a spent primer.
“The suspect had slurred speech, red, watery bloodshot eyes and unsteady balance and had difficulty speaking with me to provide his pertinent information,” Purciful said in his affidavit.
No injuries from were reported from gunfire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.