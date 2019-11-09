ANDERSON — A man is accused of trying to rob another man of his bike and medication and causing injuries during the incident.
Joshua A. Swan, 46, of Anderson, is charged with Level 3 felony robbery resulting in bodily injury.
A warrant was issued for Swan on Oct. 2 for the July 5 incident. The warrant was served on Nov. 6 and Swan appeared for his initial hearing on Thursday.
Harry Mullins told police Swan at first was attempting to help him find his wallet near PharmaSave, 4638 S. Scatterfield Road, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Dillon Armstrong with the Anderson Police Department.
Mullins told police that when he walked out of PharmaSave with his prescriptions, Swan was waiting on a bench and asked to use his phone, Armstrong wrote. He said Swan wanted to call his insurance company and after giving Swan the phone, Mullins told police the other man tried to “forcibly” take his bike and medication.
“Mullins had lacerations on his hands, chest, back and arms from the incident,” Armstrong wrote.
An employee at PharmaSave came out during the incident and Swan fled on a bike with Mullins’ phone, according to the affidavit. Mullins was transported to Community Hospital Anderson for treatment of his injuries.
An employee was able to help authorities identify Swan, who was a client at the pharmacy, and checked that Swan had not taken any of Mullins’ medications.
