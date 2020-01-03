ANDERSON — Police say the day after Christmas, a pregnant woman was taken from the Walmart parking lot by a man who told her he had a knife and he would stab her if she did not make an ATM withdrawal.
Curtis D. Johnson, 21, is charged with Level 5 felony robbery and Level 6 felony confinement.
Anderson police were dispatched to Walmart at 7:04 p.m. on Dec. 26 on a report of a man attempting to break into vehicles in the parking lot, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Travis Thompson of the Anderson Police Department.
Brandon Gniadek called police after he said he watched Johnson try to get into several vehicles, according to the affidavit. He told officers that he had ridden his motorcycle to Walmart where he met his fiancee, Stephenie Weaver, who drove separately. The couple met in the parking lot.
Gniadek said he confronted Johnson about trying to get into the vehicles before he went back to his motorcycle to call police and that is when Johnson approached Weaver, according to the affidavit.
Gniadek told police Weaver’s demeanor immediately changed when Johnson walked up to her, according to the affidavit. She then walked over to Gniadek and told him Johnson threatened to stab her if she didn’t go inside and get $30 out of the store’s ATM. Weaver then began walking toward the grocery store entrance and Gniadek, who was still on the phone with police dispatch, followed them inside.
Gniadek told police Weaver is more than five months pregnant and he heard Johnson tell her, “I’m serious about what I said, I will stab you,” Thompson wrote.
Johnson, who was unaware Gniadek was on the phone with police, walked next to Weaver to a bank ATM in the store, according to the affidavit. Attempting to stall for time, Gniadek told Weaver to go to a second ATM inside the store and then he alerted Walmart employees that Johnson was robbing Weaver.
When Thompson arrived, Gniadek ran outside to meet officers, Thompson wrote. Weaver said that when she saw Gniadek leave the store, she knew officers were outside and she walked outside with Johnson still by her side. Johnson was immediately arrested by police.
Video surveillance showed Johnson walking “directly next to Stephenie” to both ATMs as the couple reported to the police, Thompson wrote.
Johnson told police that Weaver had volunteered to get him money from the ATM after he asked Gniadek for a cigarette and if they had any change, according to the affidavit. Johnson said he went inside with Weaver, but she had changed her mind about giving him money because of the ATM fees.
Johnson denied making any threats of force toward Weaver or Gniadek, according to the affidavit.
