Man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend taken into custody

ANDERSON — A man police were searching for after he allegedly shot a handgun at his ex-girlfriend was arrested on a warrant Wednesday.
Nicholas Alford Morrow, 30, of Anderson is charged with Level 6 residential entry breaking and entering a dwelling, Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, Class A misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury and Class A misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Morrow was taken into custody at the Marathon Gas Station at the intersection of 53rd and Main streets around 3:30 p.m.
Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters said the arrest was made following a police sting involving his officers and the Chesterfield Police Department. He said a stolen vehicle was recovered after Morrow’s arrest and returned to its rightful owner.
On Friday, Anderson Police Maj. Joel Sandefur said Morrow allegedly shot a handgun at his ex-girlfriend Carly Shaker while she was sitting in her vehicle at Days Inn on South Scatterfield Road.
Shaker was not struck by the gunfire, according to a press release from the Anderson Police Department.
Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.