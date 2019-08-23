ANDERSON — A man was arrested on a warrant after he reportedly fired shots at a woman visiting his neighbor.
Rashaun A. Davis, 25, of Anderson is charged with Level 5 felony criminal recklessness defendant shoots a firearm into a building and Level 6 felony criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.
His initial hearing was on Wednesday.
Kia Anderson told police she pulled into the driveway at her cousin’s home in the 1800 block of Halford Street around 12:18 a.m. on Sunday when a man in the house across the street began shooting a gun in her direction.
Anderson said she was walking up to the front of the home when someone fired five or six rounds in her direction, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Matthew Guthrie with the Anderson Police Department. She said she was able to get inside without being hit by gunfire.
Maurice Young, who lives at the home, told police he was getting out of the shower when he heard shots being fired. He said the front door of his home and the driver’s side of a vehicle near the rear passenger door were struck by bullets.
Police set up a perimeter around the home and contacted Anderson and Young who remained inside, according to the affidavit. An inspection of exterior of Davis’ home by police revealed three rounds had been fired through a bay window of the home.
Young told police Davis has a mental health issue and his behavior was deteriorating, according to the affidavit. Officers contacted Davis’ mother who told police her son was “going down a downward spiral fast.”
She told police her son was not taking any medication, but he needed a medical evaluation and she “feared something like this would eventually happen.” Loud music reportedly causes her son to become paranoid, the woman said.
Davis’ mother also said her son had a .38 caliber and rifle, according to the affidavit.
“Maurice stated the whole block is scared of him and people worry something will happen to the kids that play in the area,” the affidavit states.
Davis did not answer phone calls from his mother or law enforcement and officers eventually discovered doors at the residence were open and Davis had vacated the premises.
A refrigerator inside the home had been moved and Davis’ mother told police it appeared her son was using it as a barricade, according to the affidavit.
