ANDERSON — A dispute between an Anderson woman and her friend's son over her "parking job" resulted in a brutal beating that sent the woman to a local hospital for treatment.
Sylias W. Haggard is charged with Level 5 felony battery by means of a deadly weapon after allegedly attacking his mother's friend on June 17. Haggard was arrested on a warrant for the charge on Wednesday.
A woman flagged down Anderson police officers in the 3900 block of St. Charles Street after she said Haggard attacked her, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Spencer Pettit with the Anderson Police Department.
Jamie Groce said she thought Haggard had beaten her with a pipe after she went to his mother's home to repay her $20, according to the affidavit. She said Haggard was upset with the way she parked in the driveway and told her she needed to learn how to park.
The two allegedly argued before the altercation became physical.
Groce said when she left the residence, Haggard followed her in his truck and the situation escalated into something of a road rage incident, according to the affidavit.
She told officer that when she pulled over, Haggard allegedly tried to get into her vehicle, "so she grabbed her baseball bat," according to the affidavit. Haggard also reached for an object which Groce thought was a pipe.
"Jamie stated that's when Sylias hit her with the pipe approximately four to five times in the back of the head causing contusions and complaint of pain," Pettit said in the affidavit. "When she was hit, it knocked her into a daze and she fell to the ground.
"After Jamie fell to the ground she stated that Sylias hit her an additional four to five more times."
Groce was transported to St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital for treatment.
Haggard's mother told police Groce was the aggressor in the incident, but she had only seen her son and friend arguing, according to the affidavit.
Police were able to talk to Haggard by telephone because he was out of town after the incident. He told officers Groce was trying to run him off the road after he left his mother's home, according to the affidavit.
Haggard allegedly told Pettit that Groce first struck him on the forearm with a bat, so "he reacted in self defense by grabbing a broomstick from his truck and hit Jamie with it," according to the affidavit.
Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.