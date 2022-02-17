ANDERSON — The Anderson Fire Department rescued a local resident and his pet dog after the truck they were in was swept off the road by high water.
The incident took place at Killbuck Creek near the intersection of County Roads 425 East and 650 North.
East Madison Fire Territory and Anderson Fire Department’s water rescue team responded to a dispatch call at 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said the 70-year-old man was driving through high water when his truck was carried into Killbuck Creek near Moonsville.
Cravens said the Chevrolet S-10 truck was about 50 feet off the road and was in 3-4 feet of water.
The rescue team used gummies suits to enter the water and rescue the man and later his dog.
Debbie Gates with East Madison Fire Territory said the man was checked in the department’s ambulance; family members later took him home.
Cravens said the county has a program that dispatches two units at the same time for a water rescue.
“It provides a backup team,” he said. “The agreement is between Anderson, East Madison and Pendleton.”
Because of high water, the Madison County Highway Department has closed County Road 425 East between County Roads 600 and 700 North.
