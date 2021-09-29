ANDERSON — A man called 911 to report being threatened and attacked by three juveniles in his neighborhood, but after police interviewed him and the three minors, he was arrested and charged with a felony.
Larry Edward Sigler, Jr., 60, of Anderson is charged with Level 5 felony battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14.
Sigler called 911 to report he was attacked by some neighborhood kids on his property at 6:43 p.m. Friday, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Anderson Police Officer Chris Hoyle.
Sigler said he was outside when three juveniles walked down the sidewalk in front of his apartment, according to the affidavit. The juveniles then stopped and stood in the grass and he told them to leave. He told police that they refused and began to threaten and cuss at him.
Sigler walked inside to call police and when he returned the juveniles continued to argue with him and called him names for calling the police.
He said a girl approached him near his porch and shoved him backwards after stepping on his shoes, according to the affidavit. Sigler said he shoved the girl back and then the other two juveniles began to attack him.
During the altercation, Sigler said he scraped his forearm near his patio, but he refused medical treatment. Sigler told police that when he got to his feet, the juveniles left.
Hoyle said he told the juveniles who were waiting nearby to get their parents before he interviewed them. All three told Hoyle the same story saying they were walking on the sidewalk when Sigler told them to get off his lawn. They argued with him and the girl said she was walking onto the sidewalk’s easement near a flowerpot and “just to the side of the easement,” according to the affidavit.
The juveniles said Sigler was cursing at the girl as she went to get her flip flop and then he kicked her in the rib area and she fell over the flower pot. The girl said Sigler also shoved her in the upper shoulder. Her injuries were documented by a scene technician, according to the affidavit.
Hoyle said he returned to talk with Sigler who provided “some randomness and inconsistencies,” according to the affidavit. Hoyle and Anderson Police Sgt. Brian Porter then determined that Sigler came at the girl with physical force when he could have stayed inside after calling 911, according to the affidavit.
Sigler was arrested and taken into police custody.
