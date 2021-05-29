ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating an attack on a woman by a man who then held her against her will on Saturday.
A woman called police around 4 p.m. to say she was struck in the head with a knife, according to a press release from the Anderson Police Department.
The woman said the man accused her of stealing his property and when she denied taking anything he "grabbed a large knife and struck her in the head," according to the press release.
"He then refused to allow her to leave the residence," the press release states.
The woman was taken to St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital with a head injury and the man was arrested without incident after APD obtained a search warrant.
"The investigation is ongoing at this time," the press release stated.
