ALEXANDRIA — A man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of arranging to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex.
Josephe A. Dorion is charged with a Level 4 felony of attempted sexual misconduct with a minor where the suspect is older than 21 years of age, according to a press release from Alexandria Police Chief Terry Richwine.
Dorion solicited Predator Catchers Indianapolis, posing as a 15-year-old girl, for sex, Richwine said, and then went to the Get Go convenience store in Alexandria on Friday to meet the girl.
Alexandria Police Det. Brian Holtzleiter was provided by PCI with "screen shots of the conversation along with a video of Josephe going to the Get Go to pick up the girl," according to the release.
Holtzleiter also spoke with a representative of PCI, who filmed Dorion at the Get Go, Richwine said.
The detective found Dorion and interviewed him at the police department. According to the release, Dorion waived his right to an attorney and admitted that he had been told twice that the girl was 15 years old and that he drove to the convenience store to pick her up for sexual intercourse.
Dorion was then arrested and taken to the Madison County Jail.
