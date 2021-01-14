ANDERSON – An Anderson man was arrested Wednesday at the Madison County Government Center on allegations that he said a bomb was in the building.
Dylan L. Jones was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department on a Level 6 felony charge of false informing and a misdemeanor charge of intimidation. He is on probation for a robbery conviction and has two 10-day holds for probation violations.
Jones was detained Thursday morning at the Madison County jail.
According to a sheriff's press release, an employee at the temperature checking station at the entrance to the courthouse reported that a man, later identified as Jones, leaving the building said, “Be careful in there. There is a bomb."
Detectives began an investigation and reviewed courthouse security camera footage of Jones arriving at the building for a probation appointment and then leaving.
The camera footage showed that Jones didn’t leave anything in the building.
When questioned by detectives, Jones admitted to making the statement about a bomb; however, he claimed he had made no threats toward the building or staff.
Jones was convicted in 2014 on a Level B felony of robbery and theft and Level D felony possession of marijuana.
He was sentenced to serve 10 years with the Indiana Department of Correction with five years suspended. Jones was released from prison in October 2019 and placed on probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.