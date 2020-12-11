ANDERSON – An Indianapolis man arrested on Dec. 4 on federal drug dealing charges in Anderson has died after an apparent suicide attempt.
Christopher Harris, 48, was found unresponsive at the Marion County jail on Thursday and died after being transported to Eskenazi Hospital.
Harris was arrested in Anderson following an investigation by the Madison County Drug Task Force and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
He was arrested near the intersection of West 12th Street and Arrow Avenue and found to be in possession of three pounds of fentanyl.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Drug Task Force officers watched Harris collect a parcel from a house in the 1400 block of Forkner Street and place it in the rear passenger seat of his Chevrolet Tahoe.
Harris was stopped for a traffic infraction and a K-9 officer detected the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle.
After obtaining a search warrant, police discovered 1.4 pounds of fentanyl in the package found in the car. Additional drugs and a large sum of cash were found at a residence in the 2200 block of West 12th Street.
Harris was originally going to be charged in Madison County on a Level 2 felony for dealing in a Schedule II controlled substance, but it was decided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana to file federal charges.
The Marion County Coroner’s Office is investigating Harris' death along with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Marion County Forensic Services Agency, according to the Indianapolis Star.
Harris was convicted in 1999 on federal charges of dealing in cocaine and was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.
