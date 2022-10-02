ANDERSON — The state of Indiana has formally charged Jiam Hart with murder in connection with the stabbing death of his mother.
The state was given an additional 72 hours to file formal charges against Jiam Adonmani Payton Hart, 28, Anderson earlier this week; the murder charge was filed Friday.
His mother, Patty Hart, 49, died as a result of multiple stab wounds to the back, an autopsy determined Tuesday.
Hart was booked into the Madison County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder Monday.
A probable cause affidavit states that Hart’s daughter, Jireh, attempted to contact her mother by telephone and when there was no answer, she knew something was wrong.
According to Janet’s daughter, Jiam and his mother had been arguing over food and other issues the night before she was found dead.
Jireh Hart went to her mother’s home at 1634 Meridian St. and found the door open and, upon entering, found Janet Hart on the floor dead with multiple stab wounds to the back.
The court document said officers were familiar with the residence as a result of previous calls and located Jiam Hart in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street. He was taken into custody with his mother’s credit card in his possession.
Jireh Hart told investigators that on Sunday she received a text from her mother that Jiam was acting like a fool and a subsequent text stated he was yelling and spitting on his mother.
After obtaining a search warrant, investigators found on the kitchen table a petition filed by Janet Hart that her son be placed in a group home. It stated that he was physically aggressive toward Hart and was suffering from hallucinations, paranoia and delusions.
During an interview with police, Jiam Hart said his mother kicked him out of the house and that because he doesn’t live there, he is not her son.
“Did you stab your mom?” a detective asked Jiam Hart.
Hart told investigators you just told me what happened.
“You solved it, Mr. (Chris) Christian. What else do you want me to say?” Hart responded.