ALEXANDRIA — An Anderson man is charged with a felony crime for asking a teenager to show him her chest.
Thomas Michael Nichols, 52, is charged with Level 4 felony vicarious sexual gratification. A warrant was issued for Nichols, and he was arrested Thursday. His initial hearing took place Friday.
A 13-year-old girl told authorities that she was traveling to Anderson in a car with Nichols on May 25, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Alexandria Detective Brian Holtzleiter.
During the drive, the teenager said Nichols asked if he could see her “boobs.” She told authorities that she didn’t answer him, but he asked again later.
She said Nichols then drove out into a rural area of Alexandria and stopped the vehicle along the road. The girl said she did not want to upset Nichols and showed him her chest.
Nichols asked her to show him again a week later, but she didn’t , according to the affidavit.
Holtzleiter interviewed Nichols, who admitted he asked to see the teenager with no clothing.
Nichols said, “I asked, I asked, and she showed me but nothing happened after that, nothing physical, no touching, nothing, but yeah, I asked,” according to the affidavit.
He told Holtzleiter that the 13-year-old removed her shirt and bra and then put her shirt back on.
“Thomas stated, ‘I was stupid and I shouldn’t had done it,’” according to the affidavit.
Nichols said he overheard the teen talking with someone about her breast size, the affidavit said. Out of excitement, he asked to see her chest but wasn’t sexually aroused.
