ANDERSON — A pedestrian was fatally hit by a train on Anderson’s southside Wednesday afternoon.
The Anderson Police Department responded to the 4:54 p.m. incident in the 3800 block of Raible Avenue, according to an APD news release.
The train traveling south hit the man at the railroad crossing near the intersection of 38th Street and Raible.
The Madison County Coroner’s Office has not released the man’s name pending notification of relatives.
When APD officers arrived, they located a deceased male on the railroad tracks between 38th and 53rd streets; the train may have dragged him down the tracks.
The Anderson Crash Team was on the scene, and the investigation was ultimately turned over to the CSX Police and the coroner’s office.