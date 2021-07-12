LAPEL — A 76-year-old Pendleton man died Sunday morning after the car he was driving hit a tree near Indiana 13 in Madison County.
The Madison County Sheriff's Department is investigating the single-car accident that occurred about 9:49 a.m., according to a news release from the agency.
A 911 caller reported the 2006 Kia Spectra driving "erratic" shortly before the crash. The Kia was northbound on Indiana 13 from Lapel, according to the news release.
The Kia drove off each side of the highway several times after crossing County Road 10 North, struck a tree and came to a stop in the 600 block of North Indiana 13, the news release said.
The man was taken to St. Vincent Anderson before he was transported to an Indiana hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital, according to the news release.
The crash remains under investigation. The man's identity had not been released as of Monday morning.
