ANDERSON — An Anderson man was being held Monday evening in the Madison County Jail on an initial charge in the death of a city woman.
Jiam Adonmani Payton Hart, 28, was booked into the jail on a preliminary charge of murder at 8:36 p.m. Monday, a check of the jail's inmate records shows. He's being detained without bond as part of an investigation into an incident earlier in the day.
The name of the deceased 49-year-old woman will be released after proper notifications are made, according to an Anderson Police Department news release.
The investigation is being treated as a homicide. The Madison County coroner's office will determine the cause of death after an autopsy.
The news release said officers were dispatched to 1634 Meridian St. at 3:49 p.m. about an unknown disturbance.
When officers arrived, they contacted the person who called 911, she told them it was her mother.
At the scene, Sgt. Freddie Tevis said that officers found the deceased woman but weren't able to determine her wounds.
Tevis said officers obtained a search warrant to enter the house to investigate after the woman’s body was discovered.
