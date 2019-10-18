ANDERSON — After declining to make a statement to the court, James Stewart was sentenced to 57 years in prison for the 2017 fatal shooting of Montez McCloud.
Stewart, 31, showed no emotion when the sentence was imposed and asked for the appointment of an attorney to file an appeal.
“I’m not going to lecture you,” Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley said Friday before pronouncing the sentence. “Taking a life is as bad as it gets,” he said. “A family loses a son, and children lost their father.”
Dudley said the jury that convicted Stewart on the murder charge in September rejected his claim of self defense.
Tina Ibrahim, McCloud’s aunt, said that in the end, both families lost.
“Not only did he take my nephew’s life, his kids are going to grow up without him,” Ibrahim said.
Ibrahim said the family and McCloud’s children will not get an opportunity to be with him.
Johnny Cole, Stewart’s stepfather, said Stewart gave him few problems as a juvenile and in adulthood was a good father and was the caregiver for his ill mother.
“He took pride in caring for his mom,” Cole said. “He’s a loving father that did everything for his kids.
“My heart goes out to the McCloud family,” he said. “Have a little mercy.”
Before sentencing, defense attorney Tracy Carillo clarified Stewart’s criminal history as a juvenile. She said at the age of 11 he was charged with possession of a bomb within 1,000 feet of a Head Start facility.
Stewart testified he made a “Draino” bomb in a science class.
Daniel Kopp, deputy Madison County prosecutor, said Stewart has shown no remorse in the death of McCloud.
Kopp said McCloud was loved by the community and left behind a large circle of family and friends.
Carillo asked for the minimum sentence of 55 years on the murder charge and noted Stewart was not likely to commit another offense.
McCloud, 25, died after being shot nine times with a .22-caliber rifle.
McCloud went to a house in the 1700 block of Jefferson Street in May 2017 to get his cellphone from his girlfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson police.
McCloud and his girlfriend argued, joined by the mother of Stewart’s child. One of the women notified Stewart about the disagreement.
According to the police affidavit, Stewart was carrying a .22-caliber rifle when he walked out the front door of his house and shot McCloud.
McCloud died at the scene, said then-Madison County Coroner Marian Dunnichay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.